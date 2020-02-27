IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A section of Interstate 40 is closed after a serious crash in Iredell County early Thursday morning, state troopers said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near mile-marker 157, which is just east of Statesville. All westbound lanes are closed while troopers investigate the crash and clear the scene.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off of I-40 onto US 64 at Exit 162. Divers can take US 64 west to Old Mocksville Road to get back onto I-40.

NCDOT expects the road to be reopened by 7 a.m. Thursday.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.