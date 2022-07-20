Charlotte transportation leaders to consider more tolls on I-77

Transportation leaders are scheduled to discuss a proposal to build more toll lanes along I-77 from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina state line.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the possibility of allowing more tolls on Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) says it received a request from an unidentified company to build toll lanes to the South Carolina state line. The company also presented its proposal to the North Carolina Department of Transportation in March. NCDOT said it must be formally approved by CRTPO before it can analyze the proposal.

If the plan goes through this step and several others, it could be the first toll lanes built in Charlotte since the I-77 Express Lanes opened. The existing I-77 tolls start just north of Brookshire Boulevard and extend to Mooresville in Iredell County.

The I-485 express lane project remains under construction. It was expected to be completed in 2022, but the pandemic has delayed the project until the winter of 2024. It will add one express lane in each direction along I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard). There will also be an additional general purpose lane from Rea Road to Providence Road.

The 26-mile stretch of toll lanes caused controversy and public outrage before they were built. According to Mobility Partners, the lanes offer a solution to those looking to avoid congestion. At a price, of course.

Currently, one-way trips from Charlotte to Mooresville average more than $8 when traffic is light and up to $16 during peak traffic times.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts