Multiple deaths reported in Cabarrus County crash, officials say

Multiple people were killed and at least one other person was airlifted from the scene of a crash on North Carolina 24/27 in Midland, deputies confirmed.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on North Carolina 24/27 in Midland Wednesday morning, Cabarrus County deputies confirmed.

Midland Fire & Rescue reported a crash at the intersection of Bethel School Road and North Carolina 24 & 27 a little after 8 a.m. The fire department said at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle and multiple heavy rescue crews were dispatched to the scene. At least one person was airlifted from the crash scene.

All lanes of North Carolina 24/27 will be closed for several hours while Cabarrus County deputies investigate the crash and work to determine what happened. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

Shortly before 8:30, officials confirmed the people who were trapped in the vehicle were freed from the wreckage. Multiple agencies remain on the scene, including Cabarrus County deputies, and firefighters from Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

