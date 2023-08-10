American Airlines flight out of Charlotte lands safely after pilot detects issue

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Gainesville, Florida, landed safely after the pilot detected a pressurization issue mid-flight, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines plane flying out of Charlotte Thursday landed safely in Florida after the pilot detected a pressurization issue during the flight, the airline confirmed Friday.

American Airlines Flight AA 5916 left Charlotte for Gainesville, Florida, a little before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The pilot received an indication of a pressurization issue and immediately descended to a lower altitude, according to American Airlines. The flight was being operated by Charlotte-based Piedmont Airlines with 48 passengers and three crew members on board.

Oxygen masks were briefly deployed to passengers before the pilot said they were no longer needed. The flight dropped nearly 20,000 feet, according to Flight Aware, a website that tracks commercial flights in the U.S. and abroad.

The plane landed in Gainesville at 4:55 p.m. ET and taxied to the gate under its own power. American Airlines said the plane pilot never declared an emergency and no one was injured during the incident.

