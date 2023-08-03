Spirit Airlines adding new route from Charlotte to Chicago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spirit Airlines is launching a new route from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in September.
The new route will begin operating on Sept. 6 and there will be one flight daily, year-round. Travelers taking this flight will be flying on one of the Airbus 320 Family airplanes.
The flight time runs a little over two hours. Ticket prices and flight times are available here.
