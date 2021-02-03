Best travel destinations you can drive to from Charlotte

Don't want to fly on a plane just yet? There are plenty of road trip destinations close by that don't include crowded resorts and beaches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more COVID-19 vaccinations happen, more people are beginning to think about traveling because they’ll feel safer. But where will you go?

If you want to get back out there, even if you're vaccinated, you may have to re-think your destination options.

Neighbors to the Carolinas offer unique tourism opportunities. If you think outside the box, you may find a road less traveled.

“[Travel agency clients] are willing to consider a shorter trip, maybe a domestic road trip right now,” Roni Fishkin of Mann Travels in Charlotte said.

Don’t overlook great drivable destinations like these.

Alabama

Alabama has renewed interest because current Civil Rights discussions are causing more and more people to want to rediscover and learn more about the past.

The iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge is in Selma, Alabama, and is a part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Selma is about a 7-hour drive from Charlotte.

"There are so many historic spots and moments that happened in Alabama to see, hear and learn about," Fishkin said. "Along with that, you have those great white sand beaches and great golf."

Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee, has always been a popular spot, and lately, it’s becoming such a great foodie destination with great chef-driven culinary hotspots for all kinds of taste buds.

It's more than the birthplace of hot chicken (though there is a lot of that, too).

If spicy and creative food isn't your thing, then Nashville features many wonderful destinations like the Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. There's also a Parthenon there, but their version is much closer than the one in Greece.

Nashville is about a 6-hour drive from Charlotte.

Kentucky

A lot of people are also buzzing about Kentucky, which is a great destination if you have a taste for more history.

“And then, of course, there is bourbon," Fishkin mentioned. "You can see this age-old tradition, learn more about it, watch it being made, and, of course, taste what you are learning about."

If you do a bourbon tour, please remember to do that tour responsibly.

Louisville, Kentucky, is about a 7-hour drive from Charlotte.

No matter where you book, remember to ask about local COVID-19 restrictions. Everywhere is different, and that applies to the rules too, so make sure you abide by any guidelines set forth in order to keep your family and everyone else safe.