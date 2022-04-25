American Airlines celebrates 40 years at Charlotte airport

It started back in 1982 when the doors to a new terminal at the airport welcomed Piedmont Airlines as a regional carrier.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to be part of a celebration at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Many probably won’t know why until they pass by the event.

Several mergers later, America's Charlotte hub has grown to become the second-largest across its global network connecting CLT to the world, while serving as an economic engine for the Carolinas.

On Monday, local and state leaders will join airport officials In recognition of this milestone. The event will provide a look back at the history of American's heritage brands while celebrating the hub's continued impact on the growth and development of the region.

