How you can get emergency help with renewing passports in the Charlotte area

There are ways of getting your passport as quickly as possible including expediting your application and contacting your local congressperson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer travel on the rise, many people are either applying for a passport for the first time or getting old ones renewed.

However, wait times for passports to be processed are currently at an all-time high, so it's essential to plan ahead.

The U.S. State Department recommends submitting passport applications at least six months before your travel date. However, due to the current backlog, many people are finding that it takes even longer to get their passports processed.

If you need your passport urgently, you can expedite your application. This will add an additional $60 to the cost of your passport, but it will shorten the processing time to seven to nine weeks. Standard processing time is between 10 to 13 weeks, not including the time it takes to ship the passport.

If you applied prior to February 6, 2023, the standard processing time was six to nine weeks while expedited processing took about three to five weeks.

In some cases, you may also be able to get help from your local congressperson. If you have a travel emergency, you can contact their office and they may be able to help you get your passport processed more quickly.

"Since 2022, after the effects of the pandemic died down, we have received many, many, many requests to help with passports -- it is one of the top constituent service things that we do in this office," Sam Spencer, U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams' communications director said.

Adams (D) represents the Charlotte area and has signed on to a bipartisan letter led by Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California. Members of Congress asked airline CEOs to do more to inform travelers about the passport and visa requirements of their trips before they book.

Spencer said the legislative office is available to help constituents during the entire process, but when it comes to having the State Department step in to expedite your passport faster than current wait times, there are limitations.

"One thing we want to caution is that you don't want to be in the situation where you are trying to get your passport fixed in the last 14 days because there are no guarantees," Spencer said.

He also noted there is a sweet spot to land in for your local legislative office to be successful in helping get your passport expedited faster in an emergency situation. He said it's recommended to contact their office before the 14-day window up until your trip, but not immediately after you submit your application; they must give the State Department time to try and process the application on time before they work with the National Passport Center to get you seen.

"We have seen a lot of people travel at considerable expense to have to fly all over the country to get their passport within the last 14 days," Spencer said.

However, it's important there are no guarantees that your congressperson will be able to help. It's best to start the passport application process early and to be prepared for the possibility of long wait times.

Here are the steps on how to get your passport this summer:

Start by checking the processing times for your area. You can find this information on the State Department's website. Determine if you need to visit a passport facility in person or if you can mail in your documents. You can look at the list of services offered through mail versus in person on the State Department's website. If you need your passport urgently, you can expedite your application. This will add an additional $60 to the cost of your passport, but it will shorten the processing time to 7-9 weeks. Expedited at Agency: Must have international travel within 14 calendar days. If you need your passport even more urgently, you can contact your local congressman for assistance. They may be able to help you get your passport in as little as 24 hours.

Here are the steps on how to contact your local congressperson for emergency assistance:

Find your congressperson's contact information. You can do this by visiting the House of Representatives website or the Senate website. Call or email your congressperson's office. Explain that you need your passport urgently. Special considerations are taken for family deaths and other emergencies similar to unexpected travel. Your congressperson's office will contact the State Department on your behalf. They will work to get your passport processed as quickly as possible. There are no guarantees. The success of them being successful reduces closer to your trip. It becomes unfeasible up to 3 days prior to your trip due to logistics.