'A lot of commitment, a lot of dedication, a lot of studying' | Challenges brought by the pilot shortage

By FAA regulation, pilots have to retire at age 65, and almost half of them will within 15 years, according to an RAA 2021 annual report.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — As travelers return to the skies, airlines are struggling to find new pilots.

According to an Oliver Wyman study, in 2023, airlines expect to have a shortage of more than 12,000 pilots.

To help address the shortage, the Lincoln County Airport has its own flight school called Premier Air. They say they're seeing an increase in students.

“There’s a pilot shortage going on, this is something that’s not going to end tomorrow," Premier Air flight instruction Gregg Knopp said.

Couple that with the pandemic and it's now one of the most difficult jobs to fill, but Gregg Knopp is the exception.

“During the time of COVID, I was laid off work, and that’s where I was like, 'What can I do during this time, what did I want to do when I was a kid?'" Knopp said. "Aviation was something I was always passionate about."

Knopp is trying to get his wings, for the airlines, while also training the next generation to combat the shortage.

“A lot of commitment, a lot of dedication, a lot of studying,” Knopp said. “Now I teach students, maybe five or six lessons every day and now I can build time towards my airline transport pilot, which requires 1,500 hours."

While he can teach people to fly an airplane, he still can't fly for an airline.

But soon, Knopp will be able to -- once he's completed 1,500 hours.

“There’s a regional airline called Piedmont Airlines, they’re affiliated with American Airlines out of Charlotte," Knopp said. "What's great about this, I’ll start getting some incentives, I’ll start getting money back from my training that I had to pay."

Knopp said some airlines are offering incentives where they help pay back some of the money used for training since it can range in the thousands of dollars.

If you're interested in becoming a pilot, you can try a discover flight to see if it's something you want to pursue. They're offered at most flight schools, including Premier Air.

