Brad Panovich: Pattern favorable for more winter weather in Charlotte

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says the pattern is favorable for another shot of wintry weather in the Charlotte region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Charlotte and the Carolinas digging out from the biggest winter storm we've seen in nearly four years, there's a chance we see even more wintry weather this week.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the long-term pattern is looking favorable for some type of winter precipitation in the Carolinas heading into this weekend. To be clear, it's still extremely early in the process, but Panovich is tracking this active pattern and will monitor trends all week.

Panovich said there's a similar setup to what caused this weekend's winter storm coming in from the west, which is why the pattern is favorable for wintry weather.

"We've got tons of cold air to play with. The ridge is our west, which is a complete flip in the pattern from what we had in December," Panovich said. "Remember when it was super warm, the blowtorch was going out but that little dip is going to move over us Friday into Saturday."

If you remember the talk about a polar vortex a few years ago, it's back.

"Now, you know, you hear the polar vortex all of the time, it never really comes into the U.S.," Panovich said. "But when it sinks south into Canada, or little spikes of energy come down here, it helps drive cold air down into the Southeast."

Wintry weather chances trending up

"I'd say it's trending up a little bit," Panovich said. "But I also could say it's probably even. It's certainly not trending down."

Panovich said despite the upward trend, we're not ready for any kind of forecast with storm timing, precipitation type or impacts. And we're certainly nowhere near the 1-3 day out timeframe, which is when most forecasts are released for winter storms. If you see something predicting snow or telling you how much we'll get, don't waste your time.

"Please just ignore those," Panovich said. "That's not the way this works. And you're gonna see those crazy totals like we saw last week ahead of this storm. How many people thought we were going to get 9 to 12 inches? We ended up with 2 inches, OK? That's why we wait until later on for this thing to develop."

Panovich explained that he's looking at 51 ensemble models to see where they agree and what they disagree about. He said that about 80% of those models are showing some amount of snow within a 2-inch mean.

"That's pretty good," Panovich said. "And you see some other systems next week but the probabilities right now are pretty low."

Panovich said those ensembles are better for forecasting winter weather than single models like many automated weather apps use. A lot of times, humans aren't even involved with those forecasts.