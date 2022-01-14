'It's definitely going to happen': Charlotte area bracing for winter storm

The Charlotte area is under a Winter Storm Watch as the Carolinas brace for the biggest snow threat since late 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The biggest winter storm since December of 2018 will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the Charlotte region this weekend with frigid temperatures expected through Monday.

"The models are in agreeance," First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. "It's definitely going to happen."

Charlotte and surrounding counties are under a Winter Storm Watch for Sunday. Snow, sleet, and ice accumulations are likely to have significant impacts on the areas. Communities impacted include the mountains, foothills, and piedmont along with the City of Charlotte.

Sprinkle said this major winter storm system will eventually move to the Mid-Atlantic states after blanketing the Carolinas late Saturday and all day Sunday.

"We're talking about an icy mix for the Charlotte area," Sprinkle said. "That's a little bit of everything. Sleet, freezing rain, snow and even a rain-snow mix."

Winter storm timing

Cold air will move into the region ahead of the storm on Saturday. By early Sunday, we're talking around 2 a.m., Charlotte will see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet.

Sprinkle said the Interstate 40 corridor, including areas like Hickory and Morganton, will see all snow by 6 a.m. By 11 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte should be seeing snow as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Charlotte metro area will see more of a mix with snow, sleet and rain mixing together.

For areas along I-40 and north, Sunday will be mostly snow throughout the day with some sleet mixed in. Snowfall will be heavy at times, and many roads could be impassible due to accumulation and ice.

Sprinkle expects another changeover to snow early Monday as overnight temperatures dip below freezing in Charlotte.

Charlotte snow accumulation

Sprinkle said there's around a 50-60% chance of 2" accumulation in the Charlotte metro. That includes Concord, Gastonia, Monroe, Mooresville and Waxhaw.

Further north, the mountains will see heavy snow throughout the day Sunday with some areas seeing upwards of a foot.

"North of here, we're expecting some big snow totals. Some models are showing up around Banner Elk, to Beech Mountain and some of the ski slopes could get over a foot of snowfall late Saturday into Sunday morning," Sprinkle said.





Prepare for ice

While almost everyone is excited about seeing snow, this winter storm will also bring the threat of ice, which can cause major issues, like power outages and hazardous conditions on the roads.

"There's the potential for freezing rain, rain that freezes on the surface of power lines, trees and bridges," Sprinkle said. "Possibly up to half an inch here."

Other areas at risk for freezing rain include the Charlotte metro, which will be right along the rain-snow line. This could affect communities like Gastonia, Waxhaw and as far north as Statesville.

Expect travel to be hazardous throughout the entire day Sunday across the board, so make preparations ahead of the storm. Be ready in the event of power outages, ice accumulation on power lines, and gusty winds may increase the number of outages.

Plan now for ways to keep warm if you lose power for several hours, non-perishable food items, and charge up for your phone and devices in advance.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts