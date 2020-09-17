Downed trees, flooding as Tropical Depression Sally moves through Charlotte region

The South Fork Catawba River is expected to crest Firday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Sally led to downed trees, car crashes and rising river levels across the Charlotte region Thursday.

A tree crashed into power lines at the intersection of Eagle Chase Drive and Forestwinds Lane near Mountain Island Lake.

Duke Energy crews spent the afternoon working to restore power to 48 customers.

One man said he was in a car driving underneath the tree right before it came down.

"All of a sudden, just 'whoosh!'" the man said. "It would've killed us instantly! It would've crushed us!"

In Gaston County, emergency management workers were monitoring water levels on the South Fork Catawba River.

While water didn't overflow the river's banks, it's expected to crest 12.6 feet by Friday afternoon, which would prompt minor flooding close to Cramerton.

Water began ponding at a section of Ranlo-Spencer Mountain Road, which shut down one lane of traffic.