Heat Advisory in effect as triple-digit temperatures expected in the Charlotte area

Charlotte will have multiple chances to hit 100 degrees this week and it's going to feel even hotter across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a week to be Weather Aware in Charlotte, as extreme temperatures are possible due to a heatwave that will make it feel well over 100 degrees in the Carolinas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with heat index values over 105 degrees expected. Temperatures will quickly rise each afternoon this week with a heat index of 107 expected on Tuesday. Those extreme temperatures will occur each day this week through at least Friday. Sunday is expected to be the "cool day" with a high of around 88 degrees, but another round of heat is expected next week, according to forecaster Larry Sprinkle.

Sprinkle said folks should limit their time outside, especially in the afternoon. If you must be outside, it's important to stay hydrated, wear the appropriate clothing and use sunscreen.

"Staying hydrated is one of the most important things, and you don’t want to hydrate once you become thirsty or hot, you want to hydrate before you even get outside,” Dr. Tom Waters said.

Due to high humidity, your body will have a much harder time cooling down the CDC recommends things including drinking plenty of fluids and taking cool showers especially if plan to be outside during the hottest times of the day.

"Frequent breaks both from the mask and from the heat are a good thing to do," Waters said.

People with breathing problems such as asthma may also find it more difficult to wear that mask, so they’re going to have to plan for the heat and come up with a strategy," he added.

Later Monday night there will be slightly warmer temps as well with overnight lows remaining in the 70s.

Highs are expected to dip slightly by late week, but there is long-range support for another round of highs after the following week.

