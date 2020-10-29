What to do when a tree falls in your yard or neighborhood

The city of Charlotte has some advice for homeowners when storms or other events bring down trees unexpectedly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even the sturdiest of tree limbs and branches can be no match for the power of Mother Nature, especially during severe weather.

Even just a slight amount of wind or a little rain can be enough to bring down some towering trees if they're diseased or otherwise compromised. In Charlotte, downed trees are fairly common during storms, especially on the south side of town.

As Tropical Storm Zeta moves across the Carolinas Thursday, the City of Charlotte Tree Management organization has some important tips to keep you and your property safe during the storm.

If you find a downed tree on your home, in your yard or blocking a road, there are a few things you can do to get help.

First, you should always check your homeowners insurance policy. Often times a fallen tree won't be covered, but it's typically the fault of the policy holder, not the insurance company. You should also inspect any trees on your property that are dead or dying. Insurance companies may deny your claim if a dead tree or limb falls.

For emergency tree situations, always call 911. This includes a tree that has fallen on your home or power lines, as well as trees that are obstructing or completely blocking roads.

If it's a non-emergency, the City of Charlotte has a form you can fill out to report the damage. There are also options to report a hanging limb for inspection. To be clear, the form does not include inspections for trees on private property, only on land belonging to the City.