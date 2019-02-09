CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian is a dangerous hurricane headed towards the Southeast coastline. This is a live blog from the digital staff at WCNC.com with continuous updates on the storm, its impact, and on-going developments.

2:15 p.m.

South Carolina officials say the lane reversal evacuations on Interstate 26 began early Monday. Scheduled to begin at Noon, all lanes opened to westbound-only traffic at 10:30 a.m.

2 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian has 150 mph sustained winds. The storm is located 25 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

1 p.m.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center is reiterating as the storm continues to over over the northern Bahamas. They issued a special bulletin. "Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye. Residents in the Abacos should continue to stay in their shelter until conditions subside later today."

Degraded from a category 5 to a category 4, the storm still poses a catastrophic threat. Maximum sustained winds of 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph.

Noon

Evacuations in coastal South Carolina have begun. Drivers can use all lanes of Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia in the westbound direction. Eastbound lanes have been reserved to allow westbound flowing traffic.

11 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Despite no longer being a category 5 storm, the hurricane remains extremely dangerous.

It is moving west at only 1 mph. The storm is all but stalled over the northern Bahamas, where it is causing storm Surge 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves.

The storm is inching towards the coastline of Florida. Later today, the storm is expected to begin a slow turn to the north. Exactly where and when that happens is still not known and will greatly effect its position as it heads towards Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The eye of the storm could still make landfall anywhere along the Southeast coast.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will be near Jacksonville, Florida.

By Thursday morning, the eye of the storm will be near Savannah, Georgia, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

By Friday morning, the eye of the storm will be near the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Tropical-storm force winds will arrive ahead of the eye. As the eye nears, winds will increase to near-category 2 strength with winds of at least 96 mph.

Regardless of wind strength, the storm is expected to cause dangerous flooding along the coast. Heavy rain and strong storm surge will cause flooding.

Coastal Georgia and South Carolina are being evacuated ahead of the storm beginning today.

8 a.m. Monday, September 2

Hurricane Dorian has stalled 35 miles east of Freeport, Bahamas. It has sustained winds of 165 mph. It is causing an extremely dangerous situation in the north Bahamas.

11 p.m. Sunday, September 1

Hurricane Dorian is a category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph. Is is located over the northern Bahamas and only moving west at 6 mph.

A turn to the north is expected near Florida's coastline beginning Monday.

The storm is still expected to travel north along the Southeast coast, eventually bringing strong wind and rain to Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Evacuations will begin Noon Monday in South Carolina.

Total rainfall forecasted for the coast ranges between 7 and 10 inches.

6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1

Evacuations are being ordered along the coast of South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Beginning at Noon Monday, all lanes of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia will be available to westbound traffic only. Lanes normally used for eastbound traffic will be closed to eastbound traffic and used by westbound traveling evacuees.