Live streams to watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the coast of SC

Hurricane Ian's winds are around 85 mph as it moves toward the South Carolina coast, bringing heavy rain and storm surge to the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground.

Here are some Carolina live cams as Ian prepares to make landfall Friday:

The Frying Pan tower is a nonprofit restoration for education purposes.

