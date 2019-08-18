CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least five people were taken from Freedom Park to the hospital due to heat-related illness on Sunday, Medic said.

An event called "Charlotte Day", organized by the United Neighborhoods of Charlotte, was being held at the park to celebrate community unity.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said it felt like nearly 100 degrees outside.

"Temperatures were in the mid-90s today (Sunday) with feel-like readings around 100°. The average high is just 88°. This is our 20th day of 95° or higher this year. Last year, we only had 9 the entire year," said Panovich.

Medic said they were working to cool people down at the Charlotte Day event.

Storms also raced across the region Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for York, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties. Lighting, small hail, and gusty winds were the main threats.

A flood advisory was also issued for the Highway 9 corridor in Lancaster and Chesterfield counties.

