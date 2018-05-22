AVERY COUNTY, N.C. -- Rivers and lakes in the mountains continue to swell as more rain is expected in the forecast.

The mountain counties have been hit hard with primary and secondary roads being washed out. Several main highways and streets closed because there are no roads left.

Officials in Avery County told NBC Charlotte at least 30 crews are out repairing the roads, but they're experiencing the worst road conditions due to weather since hurricane Ivan and Frances in 2004.

People had to be rescued from their homes and cars from the flooding Friday into Saturday, and the ordeal is not over yet.

"Recently we've had an excess of 11-14 inches of rainfall with several roadway failures, extensive damage to our highway system," said Travis Henley, Avery County Maintenance Engineer.

If you’re going up for Memorial Day weekend, there are detours in place but there’s still rain in the forecast so conditions may get worse and repairs could take longer.

