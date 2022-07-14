What's that smell? Natural gas odor reported across Charlotte

Multiple people reported a strong natural gas odor, especially in the NoDa area. Brad Panovich explains why it's a natural weather occurrence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A natural gas odor was reported all across Charlotte Thursday morning, with residents in NoDa, Uptown and South End all complaining about a rotten eggs smell.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Piedmont Natural Gas confirmed the smell wasn't a gas leak, but a leak of the smell additive mercaptan. Mercaptan is added to natural gas to give it an odor in the event of a leak.

Charlotte city officials received so many 911 calls Thursday that an emergency alert was issued to cellphones in the area advising people to not report the smell.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich confirmed the odor was exaggerated by a weather event called an inversion, which is when a layer of warm, dense air traps everything underneath it, including pollution, smoke, fog, and smell. That would also include natural gas, which is lighter than air and is naturally odorless.

NATURAL GAS ODOR UPDATE: We’re aware of natural gas reports in #CLT. At this time, there are no natural gas leaks on our system. The widespread odor was caused by destruction of mercaptan tanks by a local company. We’re continuing to work with local authorities. pic.twitter.com/sxcTegXiIq — Piedmont Natural Gas (@PiedmontNG) July 14, 2022

The smell was reported in NoDa, Uptown and South End, among other parts of the city.

City officials received so many calls about the smell that an emergency alert was issued to cellphones in the Charlotte area asking people to not call 911.

This isn't the first time it's happened. In February 2021, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich explained how an inversion traps those odors close to the ground.

We are experiencing a high 911 call volume related to a natural gas order in the city. The @NWSGSP has confirmed a weather inversion is causing the odor, and we are working with @PiedmontNG and continuing to investigate the source of the odor. pic.twitter.com/JWYbO8D5QT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 14, 2022

"The odor is exaggerated by a strong low-level temperature inversion," Panovich tweeted Thursday. "It's a warm layer of air just off the surface that traps things below it."

The odor is exaggerated by a strong low-level temperature inversion. It's a warm layer of air just off the surface that traps things below it. It doesn't allow the air o mix up, this causes our poor air quality days as well. It will mix out as the surface warms up today. #cltwx pic.twitter.com/ZVV6E2Gwim — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 14, 2022

"While you should always be wary of gas leaks, there are certain atmospheric setups that cause this smell to be more pronounced," Panovich wrote. "There is a situation where this is normal and not a danger."

An inversion is when a warm layer of air just above the surface traps many things below it, like pollution, sound, fog, smoke, and even natural gas.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts