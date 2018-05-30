CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A tornado warning came and went for parts of the Charlotte area Tuesday night.

TUESDAY, May 29, 2018

11:20 p.m. - A viewer shared a video of flash flooding in Old Fort, N.C.

10:35 p.m. - A flash flood emergency has been issued for McDowell County until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY has been issued for Mcdowell county until 4:30 am. Stay off the rounds and watch for rising water and landslides. #wncwx pic.twitter.com/ogv90TptBU — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

10:20 p.m. - A massive mudslide forced both directions of I-40 near Mile Marker 67 to shut down in McDowell County, reports First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

10:10 p.m. - McDowell County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to the severe weather and potential for more flooding.

9:50 p.m. - Over 500 are without power in Cleveland County and over 430 are awaiting power to be restored in Chester County, according to Duke Energy. About 150 Duke Energy customers have lost power across Mecklenburg County.

9:35 p.m. - Possible tornado located by First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich's radar in Belmont near Cramerton.

Possible location of the tornado based on radar data and reports to 911 and law enforcement. No reports of damage so far. #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/YbPPLwdLri — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

9:15 p.m. - Tornado warnings have expired for Gaston, Mecklenburg and York counties.

9:04 p.m. - A tornado has been spotted by local law enforcement about seven miles east of Gastonia, near Cramerton, according to the National Weather Service.

9 p.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for Caldwell County until 11 p.m. Flash flood watches remain in effect for the rest of NBC Charlotte's viewing area until Thursday morning.

8:50 p.m. - NBC Charlotte's crews are heading to Cramerton and Belmont to survey the possible damages.

8:45 p.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg and York counties until 9:15 p.m.

