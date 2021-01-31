Winter storm will bring snow & ice to NC mountains, rain to Charlotte

Up to 5 inches of snow is possible in the mountains of North Carolina, while the foothills see snow, sleet and ice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice to the North Carolina mountains and foothills, while the Charlotte area will mostly see heavy, cold rain through Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties through Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln and Rowan counties through noon Sunday.

First Warn meteorologist Iisha Scott said up to 5 inches of snow is possible in the mountains, with the potential for a quarter-inch of ice on top of that. By Sunday afternoon, any winter precipitation should change over to cold rain across the WCNC Charlotte area.

By 6:30 p.m. Saturday, reports were coming in of sleet across the foothills, and some areas just outside Charlotte. First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy observed some sleet in northwest Charlotte during the first shot of precipitation Saturday evening.

That’s not rain! Small sleet falling in Northwest Charlotte. This band will be short lived as we wait for the big event overnight and tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/xbXw27gqQO — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) January 30, 2021

Scott said it wouldn't be a surprise for some areas to see a little snow and sleet mixed in with the rain. No accumulation is expected in most areas due to temperatures being above freezing at ground level.

"Across most of the Piedmont it's just a chilly, light rain," Scott said. "From Charlotte all the way south down to parts of Chesterfield County."