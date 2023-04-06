Aeronatica Landing opening day is Friday, April 7 at Carowinds

A celebration of the Carolinas' rich aviation history, the new themed area offers something for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the opening of its new aviation themed area, Aeronautica Landing, on Friday, April 7.

The three-acre themed area will introduce five new rides, as well as one re-themed existing ride for a total six new rides. It will also feature two new culinary experiences for families to enjoy.

Aeronautica Landing is an homage to the Carolinas' history and spirit of aviation and exploration. It allows pilots of all ages to tap into their imaginations by providing one-of-a-kind experiences.

“Aeronautica Landing is a celebration of the influence that North Carolina and South Carolina have on our aviation history,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “We are excited that Carowinds is bringing to our community, and our guests, five new rides that are full of thrills related to the experience of flying."

"We went beyond with these attractions, Carowinds is introducing Terminal A which houses a unique food concept and new games in the area. It is a huge new experience in an area where parents can be with their families for an extended stay at the park," added Gonzalez.

AERONAUTICA LANDING RIDES

Hover and Dodge, where aspiring hovercraft pilots can experience a re-themed, futuristic version of bumper cars

Gear Spin, a propulsion engine that is outfitted with seats to create a spinning and speeding experience

Gyro Force, where guests can test their tolerance to G-force (coming in late spring)

The Airwalker, an adrenaline rush of airborne acrobatics, where flyers can soar, whirl and twirl over the Kitty Hawk dunes

Air Racers, a uniquely designed ride that allows visitors to race and roll through the Carolina sky, dodging obstacles.

Windstar, a hang gliding adventure where riders can choose their own aerodynamic motion (coming in late spring)

There will also be a family-friendly game zone with games such as Air Shot, Balloon Busters and others.

AERONAUTICA LANDING DINING VENUES

Along with the new rides that Aeronautical Landing has to offer, there will be two new dining venues: Terminal A and Frequent Fryers.

Terminal A is a throw-back to the gold age of air travel and is modeled after the exclusive sky clubs and luxury service of that time. Guests are surrounded by memorabilia from the Carolinas' aviation history.

Frequent Fryers is located in the center of the airfield, where patrons can choose from different culinary offerings next to the runway entrances.