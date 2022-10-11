Blink-182 coming to Charlotte on 2023 world tour

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together for the first time in nearly a decade with a new single and world tour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in nearly a decade, the iconic Blink-182 trio of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus are reuniting, the band announced Tuesday.

Blink-182 announced a new world tour, new single and upcoming album as part of the reunion.

The 2023 Blink-182 world tour will include stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand beginning in March and running through February 2024.

Blink-182 will make a stop in Charlotte on their 2023-24 world tour, performing at Spectrum Center in Uptown on Friday, July 14. The trio will also perform at Lollapalooza and the 2023 edition of When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. on Blink-182's website. Click here for ticket information.

Blink-182 announced "Edging," its first single with Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker in 10 years, will be released on Friday, Oct. 14. DeLonge last left Blink-182 in 2015.

Blink-182 North America tour dates

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

