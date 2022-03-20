13th annual Charlotte Fair returns to the Queen City

The event goes from March 25 through April 3 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An annual tradition is returning for people in the Charlotte area.

Organizers are putting together the final touches for the 13th annual Charlotte Fair, scheduled to last from March 25 to April 3.

The event will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

According to a post from the event's Facebook page, a portion of proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Speedway Children's Charities - Charlotte branch.

More than 30 rides are expected at the event along with different types of shows for patrons of all ages.

Parking is available at the venue for $5, cash only.

Below is the schedule for the fair:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

People are encouraged to buy tickets online to save time at the gate.

People can check out the ticket prices and what will be available at the fair online.

