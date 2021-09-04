Charlotte-area high school cheerleaders featured on Drake song

Phillip O. Berry's gold squad cheerleaders can be heard on the track "7am On Bridle Path."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eyes and ears are on Charlotte after an area high school's cheerleaders got a major co-sign from a music giant.

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology's gold squad cheerleaders can be heard on the track "7 am On Bridle Path," a track from Drake's album "Certified Lover Boy."

On the track, the 2017 gold squad can be heard chanting “Gold Squad get it crunk." The chant is one of their most notable school cheers.

The CMS magnet school is named after the Charlotte resident and activist of the same name who, in 1972, became the first African-American to be elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

He served on the Board for ten years and was elected Chairman in 1976, servicing in that capacity until 1982.

Listen to the song below.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.