Chef Alyssa selected as guest chef by ESPN and College Game Day

In 2020, Parade Magazine named Chef Alyssa's classes among the 25 best virtual cooking options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Alyssa has something sweet cooking up for game day in the Queen City.

The renowned South End chef was selected by ESPN and College Game Day as the guest chef for their coverage of the Duke's Mayo Classic.

Watch Chef Alyssa's segment on ESPN U from Romare Bearden Park at 11:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

The Charlotte saucier is known for her cooking & baking classes in Lower South End and family table meals using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Alyssa has received several accolades for her virtual cooking classes during the pandemic.

