University of Georgia to meet Clemson in Duke's Mayo Classic Saturday

The two schools will face off at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Duke's Mayo Classic continues to light up the Queen City as The University of Georgia Bulldogs face the Clemson University Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Duke's Mayo Classic Info

Date : Saturday, Sept. 4

: Saturday, Sept. 4 Game time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium, Uptown Charlotte

: Bank of America Stadium, Uptown Charlotte TV: ESPNU

Duke's Mayo Classic FanFest Schedule

3 p.m.: FanFest opens

5:30 p.m.: Gates and team store open

7 p.m.: FanFest alcohol sales end

7:30 p.m.: Game begins

Getting around Uptown over the weekend will be a little more difficult for people who drive around Bank of America Stadium. Multiple streets around the stadium will be closed until 12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Duke's Mayo Classic Road Closures

South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Graham Street and Stonewall Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Street

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers Preview

Clemson sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei finally has the national spotlight to himself. The Georgia Bulldogs would love nothing more than to steal it from him. Uiagalelei takes over at quarterback for Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in this past April’s NFL draft.

He's hoping to continue Clemson’s impressive run of success under coach Dabo Swinney when the No. 3 Tigers meet the fifth-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. It will be a neutral site-game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Uiagalelei has shown he has the skills to fill Lawrence’s shoes, completing 66.6% of his passes for 914 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two fill-in starts for Lawrence last season.

Economic Impact on Charlotte

City officials say the weekend’s events will bring a much-needed boost to Charlotte’s hospitality industry.

Organizers with the Charlotte Sports Foundation estimate more than 100,000 will participate in the weekend’s events. Saturday’s game they say, is sold-out, with some tickets still available on secondary markets.

“We know the economic impact will be huge. There will be studies following the two events and we think the numbers are going to be fabulous,” Danny Morrison, Executive Director, of Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.

Click here for more information on COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and more for this weekend's events.