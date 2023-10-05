12 things to do in Charlotte this weekend | QC Happenings

Fall festivals, markets and the return of the ROVAL 400 await you in Charlotte this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for sunny conditions and a BIG cooldown as you head out to events in Charlotte this weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 5

SouthPark After 5

'SouthPark After 5' is back this fall! See your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays at Symphony Park. Up this week is One Irish Rover, in a tribute to Van Morrison. Find more information here.

Friday, Oct. 6

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Mecklenburg Ocktoberfest @ Truist Field

Experience a taste of Fall at Mecklenburg Oktoberfest, complete with entertainment, local craft beer, shopping, live music, family activities, food and more. Happening at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Hola Festival in Uptown

Join this celebration of Latin culture as Hispanic Heritage Month concludes, featuring family activities, great food, live music and more. Find more information here.

Spooky Thrift Market

In need of a Halloween costume? Come out for a day of thrifting Halloween costumes, vintage vendors, food, and fun at the Spooky Thrift Market. Find more information here.

Play Dead Festival

Come out to this musical experience to raise money for K9s for Warrior, which provides service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD. Happening from noon to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Get excited for the sixth running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400! And don't miss a performance by Grammy-winning Nelly, free with your race ticket. Happening at 2 p.m. Tickets for anyone 13 and older start at $49; tickets for those 12 and under are $10. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 19. Find more information here.

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival

Celebrate Black chefs and culinary experiences with the folks from Leah & Louise at the BellHaven Food & Wine Festival. Happening all weekend in Uptown. Find tickets here.

National Faith and Blue Weekend (multiple locations)