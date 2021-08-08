CLT Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Epic sporting events, bangin’ burgers and live music are taking over this weekend in the Queen City. See what’s happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers Fan Fest @ Bank of America Stadium

Football season is back, and your Carolina Panthers are returning in style. Bring your friends and family out for Panthers Fan Fest, featuring electrifying performances by the TopCats, SirPurr, PurrCussion, the Black & Blue Crew, and a spectacular fireworks and laser show to end the spirit-filled night. Gates open at Bank of America Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 6. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

CLT Burger Week

This weekend is the official kick-off of the sixth annual CLT Burger Week. Feed your face with some $6 staple burgers at your favorite Charlotte eateries. Best of all, you can use your CLT Burger Week passport for a chance to win the ultimate tailgate package. The burger extravaganza will run from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 15. Find more information here.

8th Annual Charlotte African-American Festival @ Spirit Square

Make your way to Spirit Square Saturday for the 8th Annual Charlotte African-American Festival. The day-long festivities will feature exhibits, musical performances, local vendors, speakers and more, all in celebration of the rich heritage and accomplishments of African-Americans. The event will from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public. Find more information here.

3rd & 4th Anniversary Party @ Pop the Top

Come out and celebrate Pop the Top﻿'s 3rd and 4th anniversary with free Magnum pours of two outstanding beers from Burial Brewing Company. It all goes down Saturday, August 7 at Pop the Top Craft and Beer Shop. Find more information here.

Harlem Globetrotters @ Spectrum Center

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing slam dunks and alley-oops to the Spectrum Sunday, August 8. Bring the whole family to a one-of-a-kind experience as the Globetrotters bring The Spread Game Tour to the Queen City. Tickets begin at $28 and are available for purchase here.

Food Truck Friday

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. QT & The Soul Providers are set to take the stage Friday, followed by Red Dress Amy on Saturday, and Late Night Special will close Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through September 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Thirsty Horses, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.