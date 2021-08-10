CLT Happenings: 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

There’s a lot to do this weekend, with legendary concerts, a Hispanic Heritage month festival and the return of Speed Street happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K Speed Street @ Romare Bearden Park

The ultimate celebration of NASCAR returns to the Queen City this weekend. Circle K Speed Street will include live entertainment, access to racing’s brightest stars, giveaways, interactive displays, and more. The three-day festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 7 and runs until Saturday Oct. 9 at Romare Bearden Park, starting every day at noon. Find more information about Speed Street and other 600 Festival events here.

Pop-up Picnic @ Mint Museum Randolph

Get your weekend started right with good vibes and great food at the Pop-up Picnic event at the Mint Museum Randolph. The event offers carefully curated picnic baskets that feature great local food choices, starting at $50 per basket; they are available for purchase here. It all kicks off on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.

Earth, Wind & Fire @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

No one knows how to throw a party quite like Earth, Wind & Fire, and this is weekend is your chance to get down with EWF. The Grammy-winning R&B band will be performing at The Music Factory on Friday, playing all our favorite hits. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.

HOLA Charlotte Festival

Come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Queen City at HOLA Charlotte Festival. The event will feature Latin American cultural and artistic dance performances, epic musical performances and more highlighting Latin American culture and all its diversity. It all goes down on Saturday in Uptown Charlotte between 4th Street and Stonewall Street. Find more information here.

Oktoberfest Brat Trot 5K

Bring your running shoes and your appetite for the Oktoberfest Brat Trot 5K happening in Mooresville. This fall celebration is benefitting the Lake Norman Humane Society and will feature food trucks, an outdoor beer tent, a pet adoption event, and more. The event is happening Saturday Sign-ups for the 5K are $35 and can be done here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia @ Bank of America Stadium

Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers are 25-28 all-time against the Saints, playing New Orleans more than any other opponent in franchise history. Game tickets start at $82 and are available for purchase here.

Food Truck Friday

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with a little shopping and live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week, enjoy a special edition of Live Under The Oaks with Sunset Revival, benefiting St. Jude's Children Hospital from 5-8 p.m. As always, the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. Find more information about this free event here.

Markets + More