CLT Happenings: 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Circle K Speed Street @ Romare Bearden Park
The ultimate celebration of NASCAR returns to the Queen City this weekend. Circle K Speed Street will include live entertainment, access to racing’s brightest stars, giveaways, interactive displays, and more. The three-day festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 7 and runs until Saturday Oct. 9 at Romare Bearden Park, starting every day at noon. Find more information about Speed Street and other 600 Festival events here.
Pop-up Picnic @ Mint Museum Randolph
Get your weekend started right with good vibes and great food at the Pop-up Picnic event at the Mint Museum Randolph. The event offers carefully curated picnic baskets that feature great local food choices, starting at $50 per basket; they are available for purchase here. It all kicks off on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.
Earth, Wind & Fire @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
No one knows how to throw a party quite like Earth, Wind & Fire, and this is weekend is your chance to get down with EWF. The Grammy-winning R&B band will be performing at The Music Factory on Friday, playing all our favorite hits. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.
HOLA Charlotte Festival
Come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Queen City at HOLA Charlotte Festival. The event will feature Latin American cultural and artistic dance performances, epic musical performances and more highlighting Latin American culture and all its diversity. It all goes down on Saturday in Uptown Charlotte between 4th Street and Stonewall Street. Find more information here.
Oktoberfest Brat Trot 5K
Bring your running shoes and your appetite for the Oktoberfest Brat Trot 5K happening in Mooresville. This fall celebration is benefitting the Lake Norman Humane Society and will feature food trucks, an outdoor beer tent, a pet adoption event, and more. The event is happening Saturday Sign-ups for the 5K are $35 and can be done here.
Carolina Renaissance Festival
Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia @ Bank of America Stadium
Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers are 25-28 all-time against the Saints, playing New Orleans more than any other opponent in franchise history. Game tickets start at $82 and are available for purchase here.
Food Truck Friday
Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Come out to get your grub on at Food Truck Friday at Cabarrus Brewing Company, Black Food Truck Friday at Julius Chambers High School, University City Food Truck Friday, or Food Truck Friday at Sycamore Brewing. Times vary by location.
SCarowinds
Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End
Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.
Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village
Kick your weekend off with a little shopping and live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week, enjoy a special edition of Live Under The Oaks with Sunset Revival, benefiting St. Jude's Children Hospital from 5-8 p.m. As always, the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. Find more information about this free event here.
Markets + More
Queen City weekends always provide a surplus of vendor markets for Charlotteans to get their pick at fresh and locally sourced products. This weekend’s open markets include the Plaza Midwood Farmer’s Market, the Uptown Farmer’s Market, the University City Farmer’s Market, and the Southend Farmers’ Market.
