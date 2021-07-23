CLT Happenings: 12 ways to make your Charlotte weekend pop

Need weekend plans? Well, fret not, as the Queen City has awesome events happening this weekend all summer long. See what’s happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

This weekend is your last chance to experience Charlotte’s culinary scene like never before. Come out to Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week to indulge in the best food the Queen City has to offer, including 5Church, 73 & Main, Aqua e Vino and more. Prefixe three-course dinner menus will be available all weekend, concluding Sunday, July 25 with prices starting at $30 per person. See a full list of participating restaurants here.

Charlotte Peruvian Festival @ Camp North End

Bring your friends and family out to celebrate Peruvian culture at this unique festival happening at Camp North End. Enjoy awesome food, dancing and a stellar performance at the festival Friday, July 23 starting at 5 p.m. Admission to this event is free; find more information here.

Novant Health Welcome Back Fest @ Romare Bearden Park

Bring the family to Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest where attendees have the chance to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so yet. The street festival will also include unique eats from local food trucks and an exclusive performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton. The first 1,000 people to show proof of vaccination will receive a $10 food voucher for use with food vendors on-site. This free event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Sound of Style Fashion Show @ The Music Yard

Your inner fashionista is phoning you; answer the call at the Sound of Style Fashion Show this Saturday, July 24. The one-night-only event features a night of fashion with runway models representing Charlotte's favorite local brands, with music by DOMii, Gabriela Gonzalez, and Seebirdgo. It all goes down from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Music Yard near Southbound. General admission is here, and more information can be found here.

RiFF RAFF @ Unknown Brewing Co.

Come out, have a drink and Party with RiFF RAFF at an outdoor concert at Unknown Brewing Company this Saturday. The event will also feature performances by NiGE HOOD, Princeton & Bailey Snow. The event starts at 8 p.m. and will go until 11:30 p.m.; tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Christmas in July Drag Brunch by The Vanity House

Bring out the yuletide early at The Vanity House’s Christmas in July Drag Brunch. Enjoy delicious brunch, festive drinks and an iconic drag show, all brought to you by The Vanity House at All American Pub. The doors open at 11 a.m. on Sunday and the show begins at noon. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase here.

Food Truck Friday

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Tickets and more information are available here.

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Whitehall is set to take the stage Friday, followed by Brother Moses on Saturday, and The Hooten Hallers will close Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through September 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is the Aerial View, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.