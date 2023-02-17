Queen City Happenings: What you can do in Charlotte the weekend of Feb. 17, 2023

A movie series kicks off, dancing can get you going, and more to do in the Charlotte area!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Feb. 17

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "Fight Club." Find more information here.

Mint to Move Cultural Dance Night @ Mint Museum

Start your weekend off with high energy at the Mint to Move Cultural Dance night. It will include live painting by local artists at Mint Museum Uptown at Mint to Move with sizzling salsa, cha cha, bachata, line dancing, live musicians, and DJ Carlos Lebron, plus free dance lessons. Happening form 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Heart & Sole 5k @ Frank Liske Park

Bring your loved ones out for a fun day of fitness at the Heart and Sole 5k. The Fun Run and Mile Walk begin at 10:45 a.m. and the 5k begins at 11 a.m. Find more information about registration here.

HBCU College Fair @ West Meck High

Bring your students out to the HBCU College Fair, hosted by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. and Queen City Metropolitan Chapter (NCBW-QCMC), in collaboration with Communities in Schools. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Riverdance @ Belk Theater

See the iconic, show-stopping celebration of music and dance that is Riverdance, happening all weekend at the Belk Theater. Tickets start a $25 and can be purchased here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum