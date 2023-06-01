How to celebrate Pride Month in Charlotte

Here is a list of events happening to celebrate Pride Month in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the LGBTQ community on the world is undeniable. We observe these contributions in a celebratory fashion during Pride Month in remembrance of the moments that paved the way for LGBTQ history.

Here is a list of events happening to celebrate Pride Month in the Charlotte area. Be sure to check back in as more events will be added as Pride Month continues.

Drag Bingo @ Red Clay Ciderworks (Wednesday, June

Come out for a fabulously fun night of Drag Bingo, hosted by the incomparable Aunt Carol. Happening

Rock Hill Pride Festival (multiple dates)

You don't want to miss this epic celebration of all things pride in Rock Hill at the annual pride festival. Happening from June 17 to June 25 at the Mercantile. Find more information here.

Match Game ~ Queer Icons (Friday, June 23)

Don't miss a night a great music, laughs and more at Match Game: Queer Icons. All the hits honoring musical icons Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Ricky Martin will be played. Happening from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

Twirl Social: Drag Brunch @ Artisan's Palate (Saturday, June, 24)

Celebrate Pride Month with great food and an even better show featuring some of the most divine divas in the Queen City. Happening at noon. Find more information here.