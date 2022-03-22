Untappd Beer Festival returns to Charlotte in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Untappd Beer Festival is making a comeback in the Queen City following a rocky first start.
According to its website, the festival will be held on June 18 at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.
This year, organizers said people who are interested in attending can choose from two different sessions where you can enjoy live music and unlimited beer samples from some of the highest-rated breweries on Untappd.
Back in 2019, Untappd's first-ever beer festival did not go over well. More than 10,000 people bought tickets, but thousands left wanting their money back after their experience.
SESSION 1:
VIP: 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM
General Admission: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
SESSION 2:
VIP: 5:30 – 10:00 PM
General Admission: 6:30 – 10:00 PM
Tickets go on sale on March, 25 at 9 a.m. Early Bird discounted tickets will be available while supplies last or through March 28 at 8 a.m. when prices increase.
GENERAL ADMISSION $60
- 3.5 Hours of Unlimited Beer Sampling
- More than 100 Breweries and 300 Beers
- Souvenir tasting cup
- Live Music
VIP ADMISSION $150
- 4.5 Hours of Unlimited Beer Sampling
- More than 100 Breweries and 300 Beers
- Early admission 1 hour before GA
- Access to the VIP Section
- Exclusive VIP only Beer Pours
- Souvenir tasting cup and lanyard
- Live Music
