Untappd Beer Festival returns to Charlotte in June

According to its website, Untappd will be held on June 18 at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Untappd Beer Festival is making a comeback in the Queen City following a rocky first start.

This year, organizers said people who are interested in attending can choose from two different sessions where you can enjoy live music and unlimited beer samples from some of the highest-rated breweries on Untappd.

Back in 2019, Untappd's first-ever beer festival did not go over well. More than 10,000 people bought tickets, but thousands left wanting their money back after their experience.

100+ Breweries. 1 Untappd Beer Festival. We’re Going Back to Charlotte for Our First Beer Fest of 2022! Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 3/25 at 9AM EST! Learn more here: https://t.co/iQSlstXswq pic.twitter.com/THCw0JmQbv — untappd (@untappd) March 21, 2022

SESSION 1:

VIP: 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

General Admission: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

SESSION 2:

VIP: 5:30 – 10:00 PM

General Admission: 6:30 – 10:00 PM

Tickets go on sale on March, 25 at 9 a.m. Early Bird discounted tickets will be available while supplies last or through March 28 at 8 a.m. when prices increase.

GENERAL ADMISSION $60

- 3.5 Hours of Unlimited Beer Sampling

- More than 100 Breweries and 300 Beers

- Souvenir tasting cup

- Live Music

VIP ADMISSION $150

- 4.5 Hours of Unlimited Beer Sampling

- More than 100 Breweries and 300 Beers

- Early admission 1 hour before GA

- Access to the VIP Section

- Exclusive VIP only Beer Pours

- Souvenir tasting cup and lanyard

- Live Music

