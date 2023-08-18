Charlotte Pride returns to Uptown this weekend

In 2022, 275,000 people attended the events, which help generate an estimated eight million dollars in revenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Charlotte's largest street festivals returns this weekend.

The Charlotte Pride Festival, celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQ community, happens Saturday from Noon until 10 p.m. in Uptown Charlotte. The festival and a parade continue Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Multiple roads will be closed in Uptown Charlotte because of the festival and events.

South Tryon Street closed Friday from Morehead Street to Fourth Street to accomdate setup. That closure expands all along South Tryon Street from Morehead Street to 12th Street this weekend.

Many of the cross streets will also be closed.

Officials encourage the use of CATS public transit, including the CityLynx Blue Line train, and ride-sharing services to navigate the closures.

Pride Month is celebrated in the United States in June. Since 2001, Charlotte has held pride events in August.

The August date was initially chosen to avoid conflict with pride events happening in other cities.

The annual parade is the largest hosted in the Queen City. In 2022, 275,000 people attended the events. It was estimated the event generated eight million dollars in revenue last year.

"It couldn't be more timely, because we all just need to kind of come together and have a moment of joy," Liz Schob, communication managers of Charlotte Pride, told WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson on Flashpoint, which airs this weekend on WCNC Charlotte television and the WCNC+ streaming app.