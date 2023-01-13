Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe

"Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" had been in production around the Charlotte area since April 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released.

The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021.

The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson), a sixth-grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find.

The movie also stars Rachel McAdams as Mother, and the grandmother is played by Kathy Bates.

"This is awesome for our city," Pete Hovanec, Monroe Tourism Director, told WCNC Charlotte during its production back in 2021. "Organized chaos. Everybody knows what they're supposed to be doing. This is one day, so everything you see here filming around us, they're just filming one day."

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.