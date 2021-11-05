Keith Urban bringing 2022 world tour to Charlotte next August

Keith Urban's "The Speed of Now" world tour will rock PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 12 with special guest Ingrid Andress.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music superstar and former "American Idol" judge Keith Urban is coming to Charlotte next summer on his 2022 world tour.

Urban's "Speed of Now" tour will rock Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 12. The four-time Grammy winner will be joined by Ingrid Andress on the North American leg of his tour. This will be Urban's first world tour in four years and includes multiple stops in the Carolinas. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 7. Click here for information on purchasing tickets.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Keith Urban will perform in Raleigh on Saturday, Aug. 13, before swinging down to Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 15. It will be Urban's first show in Charleston in nearly a decade.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”

