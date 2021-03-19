The Evening Muse is making plans to re-open for live music

The popular NoDa music venue anticipates coronavirus restrictions will allow them to economically host live, in-person shows by May.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Charlotte's most popular music venues, The Evening Muse, is planning its reopening. The popular venue in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood has been closed for in-person shows since the coronavirus pandemic began.

One of the things so many people cannot wait to do again is see live shows. Charlotte's local music venues have taken a tough hit during the pandemic.

"Not going to lie. It's been tough," The Evening Muse co-owner Joe Kuhlmann said.

With COVID-19 cases going down and more people getting the vaccine. Kuhlmann said they're making plans to re-open in May.

It is music to the ears of concert fans.

"It was a long year for everybody, so I think everyone's excited to get back out and be together," NoDa resident Robert Brown said.

"Music makes people feel connected, especially me, because I used to go to a lot of concerts and it's very nice to see that music is going to be live again," Sarah Krizner said.

The venue has been quiet for over a year. The stage empty, the instruments left untouched. Kuhlmann hopes to change that soon.

"It will be in very limited capacity. We're focusing on 30 people. So basically about eight tables," Kuhlmann said.

With North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's executive order still in place, the venue would currently be limited to 30% capacity and an 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales. The venue is hopeful by May those restrictions may ease.

"We needed to make sure that we had enough time so that we could figure things out," Kuhlmann said. "We have to put something out into the future that we can work towards instead of trying to do it all last minute."

The Evening Muse will celebrate their twentieth anniversary in April.

"We've lost music venues due to the pandemic and before, so we want be able to provide live music, that rawness, realness, authenticity," Kuhlmann told WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin during a conversation earlier this year about how they've managed to survive during the pandemic. "We want to be able to offer that to people anywhere not just in Charlotte."

For the past year, the venue has been hosting live stream performances to help artists and fans.

"We started piecemealing live stream capabilities," Kuhlmann said. "Creating a lot of collaborations with various organizations in Charlotte, as well as musicians, comedians, poets. We're coming up with all kinds of ways we can keep that connection during COVID and beyond."

Kuhlmann is planning a virtual celebration in April to commemorate the 20 years the Evening Muse has been in Charlotte. He’s looking forward to the future when he can again max out capacity at his neighborhood music joint.

Anticipating a reopening by May, The Evening Muse is planning two shows each night: one at 7 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m.