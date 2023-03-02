Weezer's 'Indie Rock Roadtrip!' tour is coming to the Queen City

The general ticket sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weezer isn't spending their summer on an "Island in the Sun," they're hitting the road for their 'Indie Rock Roadtrip!' tour. There's no need to come "Undone" -- they're coming to the Queen City along the way.

The alternative rock band will be at the PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, June 24 with special guests Future Islands and Joyce Manor.

Presale tickets are on sale through Live Nation and general public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

If you're hoping to get tickets, you'll want to act fast. Otherwise, you might find yourself thinking, 'Say It Ain't So!'

