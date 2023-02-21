After seven seasons, Hound's Drive-in is closing

The post from owner Preston Brown notes he'll miss regular customers, loyal employees, and special seasonal events -- but he won't miss the demanding hours.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A beloved drive-in theater in Kings Mountain is closing.

Hound's Drive-In Theater announced on its website and on Facebook that the theater is closing for good after seven seasons.

"This has been a very difficult decision for my father and I," the message on Facebook from owner Preston Brown reads. "We started this journey together with a vision of a campground and drive-in movie theater that ultimately turned into the #1 highest-grossing drive-in theater with the largest screens in the nation."

The post goes on to say in its seven seasons, the theater broke attendance records compared to other drive-ins as well as walk-in theaters.

In April 2020, severe storms toppled one of the drive-in's screens -- a challenge that came on top of the impacts of COVID-19 on the business. Still, the drive-in made the most of it, using the space to hold church services, graduations and concerts in 2020.

In the post, Brown notes he'll miss regular customers, loyal employees, and special seasonal events -- but he won't miss the demanding hours or weather impacts.

Brown also called out Kings Mountain City Council for strict zoning ordinances, saying the town has experienced little growth in response.

"I am very proud of what we brought to our small town of Kings Mountain," Brown's post reads. "Many local businesses have thanked me for bringing tourists to the area because their restaurants and gas stations have flourished but it is unlikely there will ever be another Drive-in theater or campground in this county."