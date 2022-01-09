Netflix hit show 'The Ultimatum' casting Charlotte couples

If you've always dreamed of being on reality TV, here's your chance. "The Ultimatum" is looking for couples in Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true.

The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about couples who must commit to getting married or break up. The dating reality show is produced by the same folks who brought us another Netflix smash hit, "Love is Blind."

According to the job listing posted by the casting company, they're searching for production assistants and couples starting Sept. 22. Job requirements for production assistants include COVID-19 vaccination and a valid driver's license. The listing states the job would last for two months.

If you'd rather be in front of the camera, this could be your chance. A post on Instagram says that Crossroads Casting is looking for couples in Charlotte and the surrounding area.

"Are you ready to commit and your partner is not or are they ready to commit but you're dragging yoru feet?" the flyer reads.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.