Police-involved shooting closes Concord Mills Mall

"The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public," police said.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Mills Mall is closed following an "officer-involved shooting" Wednesday, according to the Concord Police Department.

"The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public," police said on Twitter. "With the assistance of the [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations], we are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall."

Two witnesses who were at the mall during the shooting told WCNC Charlotte that they heard four sirens over the intercom. They said someone told them to get inside a store and that's when they hid in the back of a fitting room.

"All I was thinking about was the kids we were with and trying to help out and make sure they were OK," the witnesses said.

The NC SBI typically involves shootings involving police officers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or how many shots were fired. Officials were expected to update the public shortly.

Immediately after the shooting, information was not available about any possible injuries.

There is a large police presence at the mall, which is located in Cabarrus County near Interstate 85 just north of the Mecklenburg County line.

"Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area," Concord Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

Other tweets posted to social media from people claiming to be inside the mall, said they were sheltering in place after hearing what they described as possible gunfire.

Officials are expected to release additional details shortly. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the mall to learn additional information.

