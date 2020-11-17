x
'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils donated to North Carolina museum

RALEIGH, N.C. — The skeletons of two dinosaurs that appear to have died fighting each other have been donated to a North Carolina museum.

The nonprofit organization Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said in a statement Tuesday that it acquired the fossilized animals with private funds.

 The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus are known as the dueling dinosaurs. 

They were buried together 67 million years ago and are intertwined in what looks like a final deathmatch.

The fossils were discovered on a Montana hillside and remain entombed within the sediment in which they were found.