CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — With a pep band, refreshments, and hundreds of students, Mount Pleasant High School became #DaleStrong Friday afternoon.

Dale Staley of Cabarrus County is battling terminal cancer. He's, perhaps, the Tigers' biggest fan underneath those Friday night lights.

"Oh, these guys can tell you. I cheer every night at the games."

Dale Staley has two daughters. His youngest, Makayla, is a cheerleader.

On Friday afternoon, the family was surprised with a "celebration of life" pep rally full of love and prayers.

"I just want to say thank you so much. It means so much to me," said Makayla Staley. "This is something that I will remember forever."

"Overwhelmed. So thankful for all the support. Having the community behind us is really wonderful," added mom Sarah Staley.

"I just feel overwhelmed. I don't know what to say. There's so many kids. It's crazy." said Dale Staley. "And to know they all came out for me is unbelievable. It just means the world to me. There's hundreds of kids in there and they've all done it for me and Makayla."

Near the end of the pep rally, everyone gathered for a group photo with a promise to remain #DaleStrong forever.

