Kings Mountain family receives the gift of clean water

Many families across the Carolinas do not have access to clean drinking water, but this nonprofit is helping to quench that need.

The Yadkin Company dug in 302 feet to secure the new well for Keith Blanchard and his wife.

"It's unbelievable," Blanchard said. "They've come out and they've done it at no cost to us."

Blanchard's wife underwent major heart surgery, leading the family into financial stress. He said their family is grateful for the help.

Workers installed the new well, allowing both hot and cold water to run into the home.

"What most people don't understand is that there is over 2 million Americans who do not have access to clean drinking water," Margaret Martens with Water Well Trust said. "You give people water, it is life-changing."

'My family always comes first': Charlotte nonprofit helps Latina girls reach college potential

The gift is the seventh joint Hometown H2O project for The Chris Long Foundation, Xylem and the Water Well Trust. Hometown H2O is an American water program dedicated to bringing clean, sustainable water to people and communities in need across the United States.

Hometown H2O told WCNC Charlotte the new well should last for decades.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Donate to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts