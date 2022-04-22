Larry Sprinkle visits a Matthews organization helping to those in need

Started in 1979, the goal of this Matthews organization is to provide help and support to those in the community who needed it the most.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews H.E.L.P Center is a nonprofit organization that has been part of the community for 43 years.

"Our mission here is to help our neighbors in times of crisis," said Executive Director Sandra Rose Conway.

Matthews H.E.L.P. provides utility assistance, housing assistance, transportation, and child care. Rose Conway said tenant evictions and utility disconnection are their top priorities.

Those in need can also shop at their family-friend thrift store, "Back Porch Treasures," for free. Others can shop the store, which is open to the public, to help fund the organization's operation.

This year alone, the organization is on track to provide $800,000 in financial assistance to about 4,000 people in the community.

"It is double the amounts that were normally able to do prior to COVID," Rose Conway said.

Having to close the thrift store for several months during the pandemic really hurt their revenue stream. That's when they turned to online shopping as a way to sell items from the store.

You can help the Matthews H.E.L.P. Center by donating items to the third store. They will take gently used household items, jewelry, books and toys.

Rose-Conway said the donation of Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus passes and gas cards are also a great way to donate.

Donates can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Backporch Treasures store is open the same days from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Over 140 weekly volunteers help accept donations, sort items, and run the store. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle paid them a visit this week.

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle paid them a visit this week.