Larry Sprinkle visits a nonprofit bringing stories to kids

Promising Pages is making a difference by bringing free books and stories to kids who may not have their own.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Promising Pages is a Charlotte nonprofit working to provide books to those in need. The organization collects new and used books for all ages.

The hope is all children would have a home library of books those chose. These books should help make reading a lifelong, joyful habit.

“A book desert is a geographic area where there are little to no books in a family’s home," Cates explained. "Here in Charlotte, we have about 60,000 children that have less than ten books in their home."

The organization hopes to change that.

Larry Sprinkle visited the Promising Pages warehouse, where staff and volunteers collect, clean, and sort the books.

Promising Pages has launched a new program called Books on Break. This program allows schools to host free book fairs.

"They are young readers. Young learners. Their minds are developing and growing," Regina Boyd, principal at University Park Creative Arts Elementary School, explained. "I once had a child tell me when she reads a book, she goes on a field trip in her mind."

University Park Creative Arts Elementary School, located off of Beatties Ford Road, is one of the schools benefiting from Promising Pages.

"Reading is fun because it helps you with your mind and reading growth," 10-year-old Omarion told Sprinkle.

Promising Pages hopes every kid living inside a book desert will own 25 books by 2025.