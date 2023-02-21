Pride Magazine celebrates a 30-year journey

The Pride Awards will celebrate a 30 years of inspiration and innovation with CEO and publisher Dee Dixon at the Westin Hotel in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A history of innovation and community service in the Charlotte area will be on full display when Pride Magazine marks its 30th anniversary for Pride Awards Saturday, Feb. 25.

"We do make a different statement every year, whether it's about race equity, or whether it's about travel this year, we just want people to understand the journey," Pride Magazine owner and CEO Dee Dixon said.

The Westin Charlotte will host the awards with a "Day Ball." WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire will emcee the black-tie event. The reception will begin a 3:30 p.m., and the dinner and program start at 4:30 p.m.

The magazine will present three awards this year recognizing a worthy nonprofit, an outstanding tech business owner or leader, and an outstanding youth in the field of technology.

Dixon said there will be a lot of fun sprinkled throughout the evening.

"People will get some dancing there," Dixon said. "They'll get some theater. I think people will get their money's worth if they come this year, but we just kind of want to celebrate."

Pride Magazine debuted in 1993 and has established a strong footprint and brand not only within the African American market but also among corporate entities, nonprofits and community leaders.

The magazine originated at the Charlotte Observer before Dixon purchased it in 2001. She said the journey of running the publication hasn't been easy.

"It's a calling," Dixon explained to WCNC Charlotte. "My steps have been ordered to do this. I didn't envision being an owner of a magazine growing up and never thought about it. In fact, I was very shocked when this opportunity came upon me."

Over the last 30 years, Dixon has employed a small staff of freelance journalists to launch the magazine as a catalyst for change. The publication is known for telling stories about issues that transcend Charlotte's Black communities that are framed with a broader context to reveal universal truths about all communities.

"I believe that Pride Magazine actually is about people first," Dixon said. "It's about anybody. It's about issues that impact everybody, whether you're Black, white, green, or brown."

WCNC Charlotte has been a longtime partner with Pride Magazine.

Some of the Pride Awards "Day Ball" proceeds will be used to make a monetary donation to a nonprofit recipient.