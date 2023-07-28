Queen City has the cutest dogs in the Southeast, one study says

Charlotte has some of the cutest dogs in America, the study says.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June, the photo company Mixbook conducted a study to see which cities have the cutest dogs. Charlotte is said to have the cutest furry friends in all of the Southeast region.

The study consisted of sets of dog photos from the 25 most populous U.S. cities and 10 international cities, blindly scored by a panel of judges. The scores were based on five categories: cities with the cutest dog overall, cutest small dogs, cutest big dogs, best-groomed dogs and dogs with the cutest faces.

Queen City's canines were consistently cute across the board! Charlotte's dogs came in the top 10 in nearly every category.

Take a look at Charlotte's rankings:

Charlotte ranked 4 in cities with the cutest small dogs.

The city was in the top five cities for both cities with the best-groomed dogs and cities that post their dog the most.

It was also in the top 10 for both cities with the cutest big dogs and cities where dogs have the cutest faces.

Charlotte ranked 11 in cities with the cutest dogs overall. Oklahoma City was ranked the top with the cutest dogs.

