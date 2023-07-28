York County food pantry making a difference for neighbors in need

Mary Roseborough didn't have much growing up. That difficult upbringing inpsired her to make a difference and now she helps serve hundreds of hungry families.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Mary Roseborough grew up in York County. As one of nine children being raised by a grandmother, Roseborough's family struggled for everything they needed, especially food.

It was difficult, but they did get by with just enough for the whole family. Holidays were tough, too. She always wanted a special meal that included turkey and all the delicious side dishes that we've come to identify as part of Thanksgiving. It rarely happened for Roseborough, but it did happen a few times through an anonymous donor.

Because of the situation she lived through as a child, Roseborough made the decision to dedicate her life to helping those who face the same obstacles. The Love N Cherish food pantry was created for that very reason, to help struggling families, the homeless and underprivileged. The pantry provides free food, meals and groceries for anyone in need.

Twice a week, those needy people can come to the pantry on Church Road in Rock Hill where a team of volunteers make sure they leave with a generous donation of food. Over 500 to 600 boxes of wholesome food are handed out every week. All of the food at the pantr is donated to her organization with a big portion comin from Second Harvest Food Bank.

Love N Cherish is always looking for opportunities to help neighbors make a difference. Here are a few ways you can help the organization serve its mission:

Organize a non-perishable food drive at your chuch, work or business.

Businesses, churches and other civic organizations can sponsor the organization with monthly, quarterly and yearly monetary donations.

Make an individual donation. You can donate gift cards or make monetary donations.

Volunteer. Collecting food, organizing donations at the pantry or giving out food on specified days are all great ways to be a volunteer.

Anyone interested in making a difference or learning more information about the Love N Cherish food pantry can call 803-329-2643.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.